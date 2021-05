BELTON — Little horses showed their stuff Saturday and Sunday in the San Antonio Area Miniature Horse Club Show at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex. Sherri Jolliff, show manager, said the 132 horses entered in the show included miniature horses, Shetland ponies and gypsy vanner horses. They competed in halter classes, which is mostly judged on conformation, she said. The performance classes were driving, riding, obstacles and jumping. The riding class included western pleasure, English and ranch riding.