Political newcomer Gebhard wins in landslide for state Senate seat
The state's 48th Senate District has been in Republican hands for 38 years. And after a special election held Tuesday, that hasn't changed. Political newcomer and Lebanon resident Chris Gebhard, president and CEO of insurance firm Hoaster Gebhard and Co., has a sizable lead on the other three candidates. He received 30,124 votes — 62.33% — and more than 15,000 more than his next closest competitor, Democrat Chris Clements.www.yorkdispatch.com