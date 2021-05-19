newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Episcopal Relief & Development and the Anglican Alliance Expand Disaster and Resilience Capacities through The Resilience Course

By PRWeb
Times Union
 5 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Episcopal Relief & Development and the Anglican Alliance have created the Resilience Course, a year-long cooperative learning exchange to increase the disaster resilience and response capacity of congregations and dioceses around the Anglican Communion. Since October 2020, over 140 people from 42 countries representing 23 Provinces have enrolled.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglican Churches#Poverty#Community Development#Sustainable Development#Partnerships#The Anglican Communion#Prweb#The Resilience Course#Portuguese#Pentecost#Communion Resilience#Resilience Content#Anglican Diocese#Asset Development#Church Advocacy#Unity#Building Community#Collaboration#Livelihoods#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Human Trafficking
Country
Brazil
Related
AdvocacyTimes Union

Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting its partner Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) in responding to needs created by the current COVID-19 crisis in India. CASA is conducting COVID-19 educational awareness campaigns and supplying personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to rural communities.
Homelessresilience.org

Community Resilience in the Face of Disaster

An interview with Oscar Mogollon and Sabrina Miller. Written by Jessica Alvarez Parfrey & Juliet Brown. “Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our souls and a quantitative change in our lives”. -Martin Luther King Jr. Community Resilience in the face...
GovernmentUnion Leader

Keene business community resilient during pandemic

KEENE — As the COVID-19 pandemic descended on the region, many Keene and Monadnock area business leaders banded together to deal with one of the toughest years on record. “The community showed a great deal of resilience,” said Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive direct for the Hannah Grimes Center in Keene.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

The Resilience Booster Tool: Giving a boost to climate resilience design, monitoring and impact

What if development practitioners, city planners, community organizers, and other decision makers could build more resilient systems to help people thrive in a sustainable way? What if projects and policy decisions planned for the effects of climate change, from the start? What if by improving processes like these, local agencies were more connected and agile, enabling them to monitor for disruptive weather patterns, fluctuations in food prices, or changing water levels to help communities anticipate problems and make plans to avoid them?
PoliticsGreentech Media

Remaking the Climate-Resilient City

The pandemic has forced just about every part of society to reckon with resilience, but for cities the question is especially urgent. Will the global trend toward urbanization, which has been underway for more than 50 years, change its trajectory? Will increasing density remain the norm?. The intersection of these...
Environmentkcpw.org

Prioritizing Equity in Climate Resilience Planning

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: February 2, 2021) — Across the U.S., extreme winter weather has shutdown traffic, energy grids and entire states. While seemingly counterintuitive, meteorologists tie these intense winter storms to the warming of the planet, as higher temperatures lead to greater evaporation and ever-larger storms. In 2020, the U.S. also saw the intensity and frequency of fires and hurricanes rise to unprecedented levels. Many climate scientists conclude this is due to the far-reaching effects of a changing climate.
Economyinvesting.com

UPDATE 1-Remittances to developing nations resilient in 2020 -World Bank

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Remittances to low and middle-income countries from citizens working abroad held up unexpectedly well in 2020, outstripping combined foreign direct investments and overseas development aid, a World Bank report showed on Wednesday. They fell just 1.6% to $540 billion, the report said, supported by fiscal...
Religionadventistchurch.com

New possibilities modelled for changing church

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us an opportunity to re-think church, say Dr Peter Roennfeldt. And with a return to pre-COVID “normal” unlikely, his new book Your Church Has Changed offers guidance for asking questions about our understanding of church and how this is practiced in local contexts. Citing historical...
Books & Literatureshepherdexpress.com

Woodland Pattern Hosts Series on Resilience and Refugees

After facing pressure for the low number of refugees that were to be admitted into the U.S. this year, the Biden administration recently announced plans to increase the number of people who will be allowed to resettle in America. Currently, the world is facing a global refugee crisis as the highest number of people on record are displaced from their homes after being forced to flee from war and violence. The stories of refugees, while rife with struggle and sadness, are also embodied by deep resilience. Capturing these stories is an important part of addressing the current humanitarian refugee crisis, and poetry is a powerful medium to share individual narratives.
Public Healthcgdev.org

PREPARE to Succeed: A Research Consortium on Progress and Resilience in Education

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and its impact on education budgets and consequences for education systems—underscores the importance of arming policymakers with relevant evidence needed to make informed decisions. That is why CGD’s education program is launching the Partnership for Research on Progress and Resilience in Education (PREPARE), a consortium of research institutions who will work together to produce rigorous evidence on the most important education challenges posed by COVID-19.
ImmigrationThrive Global

Peter Swaniker of monitorQA: “Be resilient”

Be resilient. In today’s world, one has to be prepared for the worst while hoping for the best. I’ve lived in situations where electricity wasn’t guaranteed. So, when a lack of power affects my business, I roll with the punches and find ways to keep things moving. There’s a term coined by the US Army called “VUCA,” which stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity that describes a situation of constant, unpredictable change that is now the norm in the world we live in. If you operate your life and business with this mindset, nothing will keep you down.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Resilience: What It Means and Why It Matters

Climate resilience is the ability to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Local governments use resilience planning to develop tailored strategies to minimize the risks from climate change to cities. However, because communities are often the most affected by climate change, local governments are beginning to include them in decision making processes, as well.
Economytheinsurer.com

Operational resilience – strength from within

Monique Alder, chief operating officer at Volante Global, considers the operational shift in the London market driven by the pandemic and considers how it might alter the operating environment moving forward. The shift from the office workspace to remote working and from a marketplace built on paper and face-to-face relationships...
EducationBirmingham Star

Marawi learners happy with school kits from World Vision

MARAWI CITY, May 17 (PIA)--Grade 5 student Amiladed Calil is thankful for the new school items that he received from World Vision Philippines, Monday. He said he can use the school supplies especially the school bag in the next school year. The 13-year old learner also expressed his excitement and...
Religionepiscopalnewsservice.org

Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting its partner Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) in responding to needs created by the current COVID-19 crisis in India. CASA is conducting COVID-19 educational awareness campaigns and supplying personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to rural communities. CASA has identified 15 villages in...
AdvocacyMySanAntonio

Episcopal Relief & Development Supports CASA India in COVID-19 Response

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting its partner Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) in responding to needs created by the current COVID-19 crisis in India. CASA is conducting COVID-19 educational awareness campaigns and supplying personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to rural communities.