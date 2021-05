BLOOMINGTON -- Accidental drug overdoses in Monroe County more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, according to data from the county coroner’s office. Forty-nine people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2020, up from 21 in 2019. Last year’s total also was nearly twice as high as the average of 25 deaths from drug poisoning reported for Monroe County by the state between 2015 and 2019.