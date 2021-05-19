Doxim Announces New Customer Engagement Management Platform Release, with Innovations to Reduce Friction and Accelerate Processing

By now you’ve all heard the story of how the global pandemic has dramatically accelerated the adoption of digital-first behaviors for both businesses and consumers. From shopping to working to learning, digital became the way people not only stayed connected, but also safer in everyday scenarios like grocery shopping and even seeing a doctor or dentist. In just the first 90 days of the pandemic, McKinsey documented 10 years of e-commerce adoption. Digital disruption, dating back to the consumerization of the internet and the launch of Amazon.com in the mid-90s, still finds many legacy businesses woefully unprepared for the challenges they face now and in the next normal.