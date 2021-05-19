Cavies' Mount Rushmore: Reels teaches through pain

CARLINVILLE — Gracie Reels knew something was wrong. As she positioned herself while going for a loose ball against Chatham Glenwood, the Carlinville senior sensed something “weird.” Unfortunately for her, she was right. Even though it took a few days for confirmation, that “something weird” meant a torn ACL in her right knee and a premature end to one of the most prolific high school sports careers at a school that’s seen its fair share of outstanding prep careers.