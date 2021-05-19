newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Government

Editorial: In city runoffs, Viagran and Lopez get the nod

expressnews.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the field of 12 candidates who hoped to succeed outgoing District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, the two making it to the runoff are the ones whose names already are familiar to South Side voters. Phyllis Viagran, the incumbent’s sister, earned 22 percent of the vote in the May 1...

www.expressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Elections
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
West, TX
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Uresti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Race#Domestic Violence#City Hall#Election#Visit San Antonio#Sa2020#Harlandale#One Term State Legislator#Educator Teri Castillo#Senior Citizens#Downtown#South Side Voters#Brother#Field#Oats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
Texas Governmentfoxsanantonio.com

REPORT: Chronic homelessness on the rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Chronic homelessness is on the rise in San Antonio, according to the latest study by the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless also know as SARAH. We breakdown these numbers and what’s being done to help people experiencing homelessness. These numbers are based on the point...
Texas GovernmentDodge City Daily Globe

DCCC Officially Dedicates Lake Charles

Nearly 50 years after establishing Lake Charles, Dodge City Community College officially dedicated the lake to its namesake, former college president, Charles McDonald Barnes, at a lakeside ceremony on May 7. At the 3 p.m. dedication event, various DCCC faculty and staff spoke, including Christina Haselhorst, DCCC Foundation and Community...
Texas GovernmentFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas Societyexpressnews.com

Commentary: Make room for nature, protect water

Nature’s ability to boost our well-being has never been more apparent, or more desperately needed, than in the past year. During the pandemic, people reconnected with nature — spending more time in parks, walking on trails, biking or sitting in their backyards. We found respite from uncertainty among trees, plants...
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Governmentexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas Governmentthehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas GovernmentKSAT 12

Attorney accuses councilman of attempting to ‘inappropriately influence’ judge, DA in Tito Bradshaw’s case

SAN ANTONIO – Defense attorney Patrick Hancock is sounding off Monday against Manny Pelaez and a letter the councilman sent last week in reference to one of his clients. Hancock accuses Pelaez of “attempting to inappropriately influence a sitting district judge,” according to a copy of a letter Hancock said he sent to Pelaez on Monday, which was obtained by KSAT 12. (Read the full letter at the bottom of the article.)
Texas GovernmentNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas GovernmentPlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....