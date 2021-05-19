newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower St. Bernard A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISH At 419 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Shell Beach, or 20 miles northeast of Port Sulphur, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with this storm where it may have a waterspout over marsh areas of St. Bernard Parish. . Locations impacted include Shell Beach.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Sulphur, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Lower St Bernard#Shell Beach#Wind Gusts#Severity#Marsh Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Avondale, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Woodmere, Estelle, Elmwood and River Ridge. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gretna, or near Harvey, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Belle Chasse and Arabi around 220 AM CDT. Chalmette and Meraux around 225 AM CDT. East New Orleans, Violet and Poydras around 230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 228 and 250. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 909 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shell Beach to 12 miles southeast of Poydras, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shell Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Marrero, Metairie, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Hahnville, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle and Woodmere. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Remain alert while driving and listen for any warnings that are issued.
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Bernard; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Hahnville, Marrero, Harvey, Laplace, Timberlane, Chalmette, Reserve, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, River Ridge, Waggaman, Ama, St. Rose and Elmwood. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Remain alert while driving and listen for any warnings that are issued.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in New Orleans has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * Through late tonight * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are forecast through tonight.