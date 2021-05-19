Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gretna, or near Harvey, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Belle Chasse and Arabi around 220 AM CDT. Chalmette and Meraux around 225 AM CDT. East New Orleans, Violet and Poydras around 230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 228 and 250. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN