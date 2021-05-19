Should broadband be regulated like a utility?

While the pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for expanded rural broadband, the issue is something that we in rural areas have prioritized for many years. As the General Manager of Rutherford EMC, an electric cooperative serving rural members in portions of Rutherford, Polk, Cleveland, Burke, McDowell, Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba, Caldwell and Mitchell counties, I am grateful that more than $140 million in state and federal funding has recently been awarded to connect these unserved and underserved rural residents in our state. It is critical that rural broadband expand efficiently and fairly — and that as grant funding creates a new market for broadband providers in our communities, we join together to reject efforts by for-profit special interests that would shift costs to North Carolina’s rural consumers.