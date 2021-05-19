76 Vacation Instagram Captions To Use This Summer

Following in the footsteps of TikTok, Instagram is now also launching its own auto-generated captions feature. Having tested it out earlier with a select group of users, the new feature allows Instagram users to generate captions for their Stories posts automatically, turning spoken English into text in the form of a sticker. Once the caption is generated, you’ll be able to edit them in case of any inaccuracies, and you’ll also be able to change the font and styling of the text just like you would for any other stickers. At launch, the social media platform says that the feature will be available in a “handful of countries,” but will expand into more regions in the future with support for other languages. It’ll also work with Reels later on too.