Russia edges Riverside 6-5 in 8 innings
ARCANUM — CeCe Borchers came up with a big late hit to help Russia’s softball team eke out its second consecutive close tournament win. Borchers got her first hit of the day in the bottom of the eighth when she hit a single to center field to score one run and lift the Raiders over Riverside 6-5 in a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday at Arcanum High School. The squad advances to face Ansonia in a district final on Friday at Versailles High School.www.sidneydailynews.com