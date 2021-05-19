Russia edges Riverside 6-5 in 8 innings

Host Riverside jumped out with seven runs in the first inning and went on to fight off West Liberty-Salem for a 13-9 victory in a non-league softball game Thursday. The Pirates improve to 11-11 on the season. WL-S drops to 13-11. After Riverside took its early 7-0 lead, the Tigers battled back with three runs in the second inning and three in the fourth to make it 7-6. Riverside put three runs on the scoreboard in the fifth to lead 10-6.