Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase

By Emily Andersen
Quad-Cities Times
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Davenport man charged with eluding police officers after an alleged high-speed chase in April pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed April 22. Davenport police reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the black Chevrolet Malibu that Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, was driving on April 13. Robinson didn't stop and instead led the officers on a chase. Court documents state that he reached speeds of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.

