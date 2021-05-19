Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase

A fourth person wanted in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of a man at gunpoint at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf has been arrested. Ben William Robe Aaronson, 28, of Milan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Illinois law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.