Education

WATCH NOW: South Florence High School Music Studio

SCNow
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence High School has a new program that sounds great, but it should as that's the point of the program. The school Wednesday took time to show off its new music studio that's part of its music technology program.

Education
