Well, it is that time again. It's been nearly 2 years since the last LHSAA State Tournament. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to get back to Sulphur, LA this week to see the state's top teams and players, across all classes. This year's state tournament has a bit of a different schedule that everyone should keep a close eye on. The first batch of semifinal games will begin tomorrow with Class 1A and will run through Saturday. Below, we take a look at the Class 5A semifinal matchups that include a rematch of the 2019 state title game.