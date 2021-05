Dr. Stephanie Ryan, who is known to most as Dr. Stephanie, once came upon an interesting discovery with how young children can learn science. After her son was born, she watched him play with his toys and quickly noticed that he would sort them by color, shape, etc. As she realized that this is something that all kids do, it clicked for her that she could teach basic science concepts in this way, too. And she realized that these types of activities should be easily accessible for all parents and not just nerdy scientist parents, like herself.