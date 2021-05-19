newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Sports

Valley blanks Lions for sectional title

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mag2C_0a4sVglp00
Valley sophomore George Arnett (1) delivers a pitch to a Fairfield batter during Tuesday’s Division IV baseball sectional championship game at Valley High School. Paul Boggs |Daily Times

LUCASVILLE — By George, the Valley Indians indeed are on their game.

They definitely were on Tuesday for sure, as Valley vanquished visiting Fairfield in a Division IV baseball sectional championship tilt — scoring in every inning sans the second and blanking the underdog Lions 10-0 in a six-inning mercy-rule duel.

The Indians amounted markers in single fashion for innings three, four and finally the sixth for the mercy rule —as Valley did the bulk of its damage in the initial at-bat with three runs and later four more in the fourth.

In the sixth, Chris Queen doubled to lead off, and after a Carter Nickel single followed by two strikeouts, scored on a game-ending single by Andrew Andronis.

Andronis and Queen collected three hits apiece of the Indians’ 13, as Queen both tripled and doubled and Andronis doubled.

Nickel doubled and Breckon Williams tripled and was hit by a pitch, as Andronis and Queen tallied three runs batted in apiece as well.

Chase Morrow muscled two hits, as Hunter Edwards, Nick Mowery and Jace Copley all singled once.

Morrow and Edwards added RBIs, as Andronis, Williams and Morrow scored two runs with Queen, Nickel, Copley and Colt Buckle all crossing once.

Buckle and Arnett also walked twice, as Arnett did no such walking of the Fairfield batters he faced.

In tossing a complete-game four-hit gem as Valley made no errors, Arnett only threw 63 pitches with 45 for strikes —facing 20 total Lions and striking out six.

He allowed a leadoff single to Will Collins, but the Indians quickly turned a one-out 6-4-3 double play.

Arnett actually retired seven straight Lions before Dow Moon singled in the third with two outs, but he was left stranded at first.

Noah Allering and Hunter Burns then singled in the fourth for the final Fairfield hits, as the sophomore ace Arnett then sat down the final seven Lions he saw.

Jake Morgan, who pitched the first four innings for Fairfield before being relived by Allering, allowed five earned Indian runs on six hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Allering allowed four earned runs on seven hits over the final two, walking one and striking out three.

Indeed, Valley —the top-seeded squad in the entire Southeast District Division IV tournament — played like it against 16th-seeded Fairfield.

“I was thrilled with almost every aspect tonight. George (Arnett) pitched the way George pitches. He gets ahead and forces weak contact. Our defense played very well tonight and Andrew Andronis had two or three big plays at shortstop. Offensively, we had production from top to bottom. Everyone one thru nine in the order contributed,” said Valley coach Nolan Crabtree. “Just pleased that we are trending in the right direction at the most important point of the season.”

That point is now the Division IV district tournament, as the Indians upped their record on Tuesday to 16-11.

Valley now returns home, and returns to district semifinal action, on Saturday against eighth-seeded Ironton St. Joseph.

The Flyers defeated ninth-seeded Notre Dame 4-1 in another sectional title bout on Tuesday.

First pitch on Saturday from The Reservation is set for high noon.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
255
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ironton, OH
City
Lucasville, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanking#Sectional#Flyers#Notre Dame#Play Action#Valley Indians#Division Iv#Lions 10 0#Queen Nickel#Reservation#Twitter Boggssports#District Semifinal Action#16th Seeded Fairfield#Lead#Shortstop#Home#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio SportsPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Land of Landen

McDERMOTT — Landen Smith was specifically asked about individual accomplishments as part of his role in Northwest’s dominance of the Southern Ohio Conference track and field meet —held on the Mohawks’ home turf of Roy Rogers Field. But the standout senior Smith, bound to run for Shawnee State University as...
Ohio SportsPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Division IV powers roll into districts

PORTSMOUTH — Three tickets into next week’s Division IV district softball tournaments were punched with rather ease on Thursday by Scioto County teams. No. 1-seed Notre Dame, No. 2-seed Clay, and No. 4-seed South Webster all carried their play from the regular season into their first postseason game, each claiming a sectional championship on their home fields.
Ohio Sportsbuckeyextra.com

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio SportsPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

‘Burg tennis Final Four

PORTSMOUTH — Of course, there’s those black-tie affairs, but consider the Southeast District’s Division II sectional boys tennis tournament to be an Orange and Black affair. That’s because, with Wheelersburg qualifying a total of four individuals to next Saturday’s Southeast-East District Tournament in Portsmouth, the Pirates —in a way —...
Ohio SportsPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Indians earns postseason triumph

LUCASVILLE — Valley did their damage in the third inning and benefited from freshman Emilie Johnson’s dominant pitching performance to earn a 12-0 win over North Adams in a Division III sectional semifinal. Tuesday’s win was the first postseason contest for much of the 2021 Lady Indians’ roster — one...
Ohio SportsPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Indians earn 4-1 win over Oaks

LUCASVILLE — These young Indians are indeed getting good at playing from a deficit. That’s because Valley, for the second baseball game in as many days, fell behind early —but quickly went ahead and eventually stayed there. On Wednesday, the Indians turned that trick on the visiting Oak Hill Oaks,...
Ohio SportsPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Burg’s Montgomery to play at SSU

WHEELERSBURG — Mason Montgomery is a regular at United Methodist Church in Wheelersburg —and at Branch Rickey Park in Portsmouth. Hence, it makes all the perfect sense for the Wheelersburg High School senior to continue his education and baseball career at Shawnee State University. This past Sunday, inside the United...
Ohio Sportsrichlandsource.com

Convincing fashion: Lucasville Valley handles Beaver Eastern

Lucasville Valley rolled past Beaver Eastern for a comfortable 7-1 victory in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on April 28. . We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card. For...