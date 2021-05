➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Salt Fork 3. Ethan Edwards threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the host Blue Devils to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. BHRA (2-2-1) committed six errors against the Storm (0-2), and Edwards worked around four walks to go along with seven strikeouts. BHRA’s Tuff Elson went 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while teammate Rance Bryant hit a home run, went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored three runs.