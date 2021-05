Twelve Monroe County boys are part of the First Presbyterian Day baseball team that has advanced to Round 2 of the state playoffs. The Monroe County boys are Jackson Jones, Micah Henley, Garrett Veal, Coleman Cauley, Jackson Moore, Colton McDonald, Walker Perkins, Camden Smith, Griffin Green, Barrett Barkley Sr., Luke McCart and Cameron Park Sr. The Vikings were slated to play in Round 2 at Savannah Christian on Tuesday, May 4. They are 20-8 on the year after taking second place in their region at 10-5. FPD beat Heritage of Newnan 9-6 and 5-1 last Thursday in Round 1 of the playoffs. (Photo courtesy Ali McDonald)