Wachtel does it again as MP track shows out at state meet

It has been said that the only things you can count on are death and taxes, but you may have to add Jessie Wilson’s consistently successful Yellowjacket track teams competing in the state track meet to that list. It has been another successful track season for the Jackets in 2021 after the 2020 outdoor track season was wiped out by COVID-19. Clinton completed the regular season with a second place team finish in boys and a third place team finish in girls at the 2-3A District Track Meet held April 27 at Riverview High School in Searcy.