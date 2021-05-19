Wachtel does it again as MP track shows out at state meet
The Mary Persons boys and girls track teams competed for a state championship last week in Albany over the course of three days. On Thursday the girls competed in field events while the boys completed preliminary heat races. On Friday, the boys participated in field events while the girls ran the preliminary races. In order to qualify for the final races on Saturday you must win your race or finish with a top-6 fastest time in the prelim races in your event.www.mymcr.net