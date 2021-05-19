newsbreak-logo
T.G. Scott gets two new asst. principals

By Diane Glidewell
mymcr.net
 3 hours ago

Monroe County Board of Education approved two new assistant principals for T.G. Scott Elementary School at its May 11 meeting. Ashley Tarver, who was recognized for five years of service with Monroe County Schools in October, and Tamarkis Taylor will be the 2021-22 assistant principals. T.G. Scott assistant principal Michelle Collier is retiring, and assistant principal Chad Sanders has been named to replace retiring principal Dr. Dick Bazemore.

