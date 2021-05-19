T.G. Scott gets two new asst. principals

The Reporter has named “Mama Nelle” Joseph of Forsyth as Monroe County’s Mother of the Year in its annual contest for 2021. She was nominated by her son and daughter in law, Jason and Missy Joseph of Forsyth. Joseph will win a Mother of Year basket that includes a $50 gift card from Grits Cafe, a one-hour massage from Debbie Menard and At Ease Massage, a gift basket from the all-new Old Mill Market and a bouquet from Flowers By Helen. See more great nominations on page 7A. Here is the winning nomination: