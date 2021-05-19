newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Government

Monroe County fire needs more volunteers

By Christina Bramlett
mymcr.net
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens volunteering to respond to fires in their community began in 1736 when one of our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin began the first volunteer fire department in Philadelphia. Their equipment consisted of leather buckets for dousing flames with water and linen bags to quickly remove salvageable belongings from the burning buildings. These men started a vital thread of our American culture where you improve yourself by improving your community.

www.mymcr.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
State
Georgia State
Monroe County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Volunteer Fire Department#Philadelphia#Fire Stations#American#Asap#Volunteer Members#Part Time Personnel#Full Time Personnel#Fires#Salvageable Belongings#Flames#Community Pride#Fire Behavior#Construction#Bags#Kids#Family Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

County eases packinghouse rules

After a contentious hour-and-45-minute debate, Monroe County commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday, May 4 to relax delivery time, sign and volume restrictions on cattle processing plant MidSouth Packing on Hwy. 42 South. The applicant, Joseph Egloff, opened MidSouth at 2682 Hwy. 42 South in 2020. Egloff opened the facility two...
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

Mayor: No parking problem

Last week was the week of meetings, just about every government board had meetings and this newspaper covered just about all of them. Of course, I attended Forsyth’s City Council and Monroe County Commissioners. At those two is where I get the unattributed comments I report. But sometimes after those...
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

Schools lift mask mandate

Monroe County schools dropped their mask requirement for grades 6-12 immediately on Tuesday by a 5-2 vote. Superintendent Mike Hickman recommended the change, saying he spent a lot of time looking at COVID data and feels with cases going down it’s time. “The bottom line is we have felt like...
Georgia Lifestylemymcr.net

Let’s stand together

Walking over to the new Old Mill Market for their ribbon cutting on Friday, I had an epiphany of sorts. As I walked west on Chambers Street, I spied the handsome, still-new, popular Fox City Brewery off to the right. Across the street I saw happy diners enjoying pizza at Jonah’s on Johnston.
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

County restrictions hurting farmers

I grew up in Monroe County. While I haven’t moved back yet, in 2020 I realized a long-term dream of mine by starting a farming business with my dad on our farm in Monroe County. We started planning a year ago to raise cattle and sell the beef to families where I live in north Atlanta. After a year of work, we just started selling our beef and people love it!
Georgia Governmentwgxa.tv

Monroe County Schools Superintendent talks about mask decision

MONROE COUNTY, Ga.—Monroe County Schools have made a decision about their current mask mandate for students and faculty members. According to officials, students will no longer be required to wear masks, this comes after the school board voted 5-2 in favor of the mandate going away. Monroe County Schools Superintendent...
Georgia Crime & Safetymymcr.net

Murder suspect clocked at 103

A Decatur man out on bond for murder charges in Washington, D.C. was arrested by Monroe County deputies on Tuesday for going 103 mph and for violating his probation. Monroe County deputy Jaleel Brown clocked a vehicle going 103 mph on I-75 north near the Rumble Road exit around 11:25 a.m. Brown said the driver started to take off, and then he saw discussion between the driver and passenger before the driver finally stopped. The driver claimed his pregnant female passenger had her water break in Warner Robins and he was taking her to the hospital at Emory. Brown said he was skeptical because that was a two-hour trip past several hospitals to go to another hospital. The woman had water spots on her clothes and mid-section but Brown said the water was dripping as if someone had thrown water on her. He also found a water bottle under her seat. The woman refused to say how far along she was in her pregnancy.
Georgia Crime & SafetyGriffin Daily News

Monroe woman charged with aiding escapee

A second person has been arrested in connection with the inmate who escaped from the Pike County Jail Thursday morning. Jason Goolsby was on a work detail assignment Thursday morning when he walked off the assignment detail while in the area of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. With help from...
Georgia Healthmymcr.net

Forsyth Dental cuts ribbon on growing office

Forsyth Dental Center celebrated its expanded and newly renovated office space with a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, April 29. Dr. Clell Morris and his staff were eager to show off the addition of state-of-the-art equipment and roomy, pleasant space. Morris first opened his office in Forsyth in October 1997 and...
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

About 25 percent of Monroe has taken COVID vaccine

The Georgia Department of Health website shows that as of May 3 between 20-29.9 percent of Monroe County residents has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Department of Health website shows Monroe County’s population as 27,520 so that would be 5,504-7,256 people who have received vaccine. The...
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

Lots of ‘visitors’

There are a lot of you that are much smarter than I. So, I am turning to you to explain---printable---what is racist about Georgia’s recently passed voter law? All I have heard is the companies and sports league All-Star game that are boycotting Georgia because in their opinion the new voter law is racist without a sliver of explanation of what is racist about a voting law. So, get off you duffs and tell me. You’ve got my email, mailing address and phone numbers. Waiting to hear. This column is wide open for you and your explanation.
Georgia Governmentmymcr.net

‘Mama Nell’ named county’s Mother of Year

The Reporter has named “Mama Nelle” Joseph of Forsyth as Monroe County’s Mother of the Year in its annual contest for 2021. She was nominated by her son and daughter in law, Jason and Missy Joseph of Forsyth. Joseph will win a Mother of Year basket that includes a $50 gift card from Grits Cafe, a one-hour massage from Debbie Menard and At Ease Massage, a gift basket from the all-new Old Mill Market and a bouquet from Flowers By Helen. See more great nominations on page 7A. Here is the winning nomination:
Georgia Governmentwgxa.tv

Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce hosts Forsyth Taco Week

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- The Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to its inaugural Forsyth Taco Week held on the first week of May. It features eight restaurants offering creative takes on tacos and offers customers a chance to sample their menus. "It was just kinda a natural fit...
Georgia Crime & Safetymymcr.net

Deputies rescue man stuck in pond for 10 hours

Monroe County deputies helped rescue a 72-year-old Thomaston man who fell while fishing and was stuck in a Hwy. 74 pond for 10 hours last Tuesday, April 27. Angela Brice of Thomaston told Thomaston police last Tuesday afternoon that her fiancee, Danny Rogers, was supposed to pick her up from work but had not shown up. She said he had dropped her off at work at 5:30 a.m. that morning but failed to return to pick her up that evening and she couldn’t reach him, according to Thomaston police Major Sidney Corley.
Georgia Governmentwgxa.tv

Monroe County man not seen for days: Sheriff's Office

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for you to be on the lookout for a missing man. According to investigators, Bobby Ray Golden was reported missing on May 4, but hasn't been seen since around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3. Golden was last seen...
Georgia Lifestyle41nbc.com

Forsyth- Monroe Chamber hosts Taco Week

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber is hosting Taco Week. A way of helping bring more people to the area, and highlighting 8 local businesses. Each business has created a unique taco that they will serve their customers. “We are looking forward to the public...