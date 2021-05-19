Bill Gates Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring In First Public Appearance Since Divorce From Melinda

Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to call it quits on their marriage. Melinda filed for divorce, stating that the marriage was broken beyond repair. The couple made the announcement jointly on Monday, stating their resolution to end their 27 years of marriage. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” they said.