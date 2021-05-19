newsbreak-logo
Bill Gates Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring In First Public Appearance Since Divorce From Melinda

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates is still rocking his wedding band weeks after his wife Melinda slapped him with divorce papers. Earlier today, the Microsoft founder appeared via Zoom for a conference for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. While speaking to the panel, Bill moved his hands around which showed off his ring.

