NCIS: Los Angeles 12×17 “Through the Looking Glass” is the third episode in a row where I just really want to sit here and write a love letter to Densi, and to what this show has not just done with them as a couple, but allowed them to become. I watch a lot of TV, and the truth is that Densi has become the standard I judge all other TV OTPs on, procedural or not. This episode is a good example of why, and the best part is that it’s not even trying.