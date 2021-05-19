newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends: New Images Revealed From HBO Max Reunion

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has put out some new images from the Friends Reunion and fans are super excited for the festivities. People debuted the images first and they show off Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow all together again. 17 years have passed since the group set foot on those sets and it triggered some emotions from the cast. Fans will love seeing Monica and Rachel’s apartment and Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad again. All of the cast members spoke to People about their feelings surrounding the reunion. As an added bonus, the actors also spilled on what they thought their characters would be doing now. That’s always a fun moment for the viewers as sitcoms tend to leave those sorts of decisions ambiguous.

comicbook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Cast Members#Hbo Max Reunion#The Friends Reunion#Pta#Love#Sitcoms#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Friends' long-awaited reunion hits HBO Max on May 27 with a slew of celebrity guests

HBO Max released the first teaser for the long-delayed reunion featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and executive producer Kevin Bright. In addition to the Friends stars, the May 27 reunion will feature celebrity Friends fans and former Friends guest-stars and regulars, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
TV & Videosdailyvoice.com

Casting Call Issued For HBO Max Production Being Filmed In Area

Calling all extras looking for a shot to appear in a new HBO Max show set to film in the Hudson Valley. The show, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" co-written by funny woman Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, is looking for extras to appear as college students and faculty members, as well female soccer players.
TV SeriesCNET

Friends' reunion special to hit HBO Max May 27 after yearlong delay

HBO Max will start streaming a long-anticipated Friends reunion special starting May 27, which brings the sitcom's original cast together to reflect on the '90s hit (rather than reviving the characters storylines). The Friends special was originally planned to be one of the biggest, flashiest original programs for streaming service...
TV SeriesPopculture

Courteney Cox Opens up About Filming 'Emotional' 'Friends' Reunion

After nearly two decades, HBO Max's upcoming Friends reunion is bringing the original cast back together for a special that actress Courteney Cox described as "so emotional." Appearing on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox opened up about what it was like returning to Stage 24 alongside her former co-stars for the first time since the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2004.
TV SeriesPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Friends: The Reunion‘ Teaser Gets the Cast Back Together

There they are: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Well, at least, there are there backs. To see the rest of them, I guess you will need to watch Friends: The Reunion, the long awaited special coming to HBO Max later this month. Announced and planned last year as one of the first signature shows for the nascent streaming service, the reunion was pushed back by a year because of Covid. (Don’t ask me why every other cast in the universe could reunite during covid, but the Friends had to wait. I honestly do not know.) The delays are done with now, as HBO Max just released the first teaser for the show — which also includes its premiere date. Watch it below:
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Lisa Kudrow's Son All Grown Up

Lisa Kudrow became the first of the Friends gang to become a parent when she welcomed son Julian Stern in 1998, after having her pregnancy written into her character's arc. (Remember Phoebe being a surrogate for her brother's triplets?) The comedian's only child with her husband, advertising executive Michel Stern, is now 23 years old and a budding filmmaker. In honor of his recent birthday, Kudrow shared some rare pictures of Julian, and her famous buddies came out of the woodwork to also wish him many happy returns. To see the actor's grown up kid now and to see what he's been up to, read on.
TV Seriesaudacy.com

The Friends Reunion trailer is finally here

It debuts on the 25th, exactly one year after HBO Max launched! Featuring all 6 original cast members on the original soundstage, the celebration of the show will include several guest stars, including Justin Bieber, James Corden, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck & Reese Witherspoon. Can't wait >>>
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

Former ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry BUSTED For Facetiming With 19-Year-Old TikToker On the Raya Dating App!

Former ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry got busted for facetiming with 19 year old tiktokker Kate Haralson on the dating app Raya. Her original post had her sitting on her phone while the text read, “When you match with Matthew Perry on Raya as a joke and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you.” and then she actually posted a clip of their call!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Revisiting host’s first-ever on-set interview with Jennifer Aniston

Eighteen years ago, Ellen DeGeneres sat down for the first episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, welcoming her inaugural guest: Jennifer Aniston.DeGeneres announced on Wednesday that her daytime show will end after 19 seasons, meaning it’s now expected to wrap up in 2022.The programme’s first episode aired in September 2003. At the time, The Ellen Show, the sitcom on which DeGeneres starred between 2001 and 2002, had recently concluded, and DeGeneres was embracing a new career as a talk show host.Aniston, meanwhile, was still starring in Friends, which was about to enter its 10th and final season.“What’s better than...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She's Been Living With Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres is embracing her inner Rachel Green, revealing during Thursday's episode of her morning show that she's living with former Friends star Courteney Cox after selling the Beverly Hills home she shares with wife Portia de Rossi. "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord," DeGeneres quipped while introducing the actress, who countered that she considers herself more of a "roommate" than a landlord.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Julian Thought ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set. “He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

The Friends Reunion Special Is Coming in 2021

After months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion of our dreams is going to become a reality. The cast was set to gather for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, to honor the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. There have been some bumps in the road to production, however, as the entertainment world has been on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as we wait for what will be Jennifer Aniston's perfect behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the set, we're laying out everything we know about the project so far.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ellen DeGeneres moves into Courteney Cox’s house: ‘I’m not having marital troubles’

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed why she is currently living in Courteney Cox’s California home.While introducing the Friends star on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host announced she is now referring to Cox as her “landlord”, to which Cox replied: “I don’t consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate.”DeGeneres jokingly denied that her new living situation has anything to do with issues in her marriage with actor and former model Portia de Rossi.“I should explain,” she said. “I’m not having marital troubles. I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.“We...