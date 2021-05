Companies facing labor shortages are offering bonuses—and even higher starting salaries—to attract new employees. But will the changes last?. To the dismay of progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a $15 minimum wage stands no chance of passing the U.S. Senate. For now, the federal minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 an hour, where it’s been since July of 2009, even though it’s been eclipsed by higher minimums in 29 states and the District of Columbia and lost a chunk of its buying power to inflation. Workers making just $7.25 an hour effectively earn 18% less than their counterparts did in 2009.