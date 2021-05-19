Celtics delete picture of Kemba Walker arriving for game in 'Don't Tread on Me' jacket

Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman convene on the Celtics and ask whether or not the team needs to avoid the play in tournament, and what would qualify as a success or failure this season. If the season ends as a failure, Goodman stood by his take that something has to change, either moving on from Brad Stevens or a core player like Jaylen Brown in search of an upgrade. He said a player like Bradley Beal would fit better with Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. They also talked about the rise of Aaron Nesmith and the significance of Jayson Tatum’s 60 points game.