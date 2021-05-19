Celtics delete picture of Kemba Walker arriving for game in 'Don't Tread on Me' jacket
At first glance, Kemba Walker's bright yellow jacket looks like a bold fashion choice for its loud color scheme (all yellow). But then you see the coiled rattlesnake. Walker showed up to the TD Garden Tuesday sporting a piece emblazoned with the Gadsden Flag and the phrase, "Don't Tread on Me." Originally, the banner served as an anti-British rallying cry during the Revolutionary War. But over the last 226 years, its symbolism has evolved.