Minnesota Business

St. Paul’s Phoenix Apartments trade for $26.1M

By Dylan Thomas
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 hours ago
The seller was St. Louis Park-based Main Street Companies, Inc., which acquired the 216-unit building for $18.6 million in 2017.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
