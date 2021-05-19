newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Health

March 19 marks world IBD Awareness Day

By Kathleen Corso
Click10.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, Fla. – Data shows that the number of cases of IBD, or inflammatory bowel disease, are growing worldwide but many people don’t realize they’re affected by this often invisible condition. Gastroenterologist Dr. Asad Rahman with the Cleveland Clinic Weston said Crohn’s and Colitis, the hallmarks of IBD, are also...

www.local10.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibd#Cdc#Ibd#Cdc#Cleveland Clinic Weston#Colon Cancer#Hypertension Treatment#Colitis#Mild Hypertension#Epidemiology#Abdominal Pain#Weight#Women#Population#Diarrhea#Unintended Weight Loss#Fla#Warning Signs#Men#Appetite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Ohio HealthEaton Register Herald

May marks ALS Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ALS is a life changer. Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone dies from this disease that does not have a cure. ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are more likely to develop ALS than the general population.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Assessing Treatment Response in IBD

Clinical end points that practitioners should consider to help guide therapeutic decisions when caring for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Stephen Hanauer, MD: Several recent studies, and you mentioned this with ustekinumab, we now have data on combined endoscopic and histologic improvement. With vedolizumab they’ve been looked at separately, endoscopy and separately histology. What should the practitioner in the community be looking at for their goal for their patient?
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Stroke, According to Science

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds—and every four minutes, loses their life due to one. In total, over 795,000 people have a stroke every year in the United States alone, making it a leading cause of death, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What exactly is a stroke, who is most likely to have one, and what is the number one cause of the potentially deadly medical event? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.
Maine Healthwagmtv.com

Today is fibromyalgia awareness day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Today is fibromyalgia awareness day. Here’s Megan Cole with more on the signs, symptoms and ways to treat the disease. Ever notice generalized pain that comes for no reason and won’t go away? It could be fibromyalgia. “Generalized Pain, an aching, burning deep pain along with...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

8 ways to prevent stroke and spot its warning signs

A few years back, I saw a young man whose wife—who is in the medical field—called 911 after recognizing his symptoms of weakness and numbness as a possible stroke. As a result, he got to the hospital quickly and was treated with an intravenous clot-busting drug called tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, which is the only urgent medication for stroke approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Thermal Nerve Radiofrequency Ablation for the Nonsurgical Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis

Antonia F. Chen, MD, MBA; Kyle Mullen, MPH; Francisco Casambre, MPH; Vidya Visvabharathy, MPH; Gregory A. Brown, MD, PhD. Background: There are roughly 14 million adults in the United States presenting with symptomatic osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. Nerve radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a nonsurgical procedure for the management of knee OA symptoms, and no previous systematic review has been performed comparing geniculate nerve RFA to other nonsurgical treatments.
Healthmibluesperspectives.com

What Colonoscopy Results Show You About Your Health

Colonoscopies are an effective tool to help prevent colon cancer and are recommended for everyone beginning at age 50. Yet there are many other possible findings doctors may share with you. If you’re not familiar with the terminology, it can sometimes be confusing or concerning. Here are some of the...
HealthStamford Advocate

Lack of sleep is harming health care workers - and their patients

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Many people often assume that health care providers are healthier than the general population. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has shined a concerning light on the the physical and mental health of health care workers – and their lack of sleep.
FitnessEcho Press

Health Fusion: The diet - depression connection

While researching risk factors for depression, I came across a study from Rush University Medical Center that I found very interesting, even though it's a few years old. Researchers there found that eating a diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits and whole grains may help to reduce your risk of depression.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Cigarette Smoking and Estrogen-Related Cancer.

Cigarette smoking is a known cause of many cancers, yet epidemiological studies have found protective associations with the risk of four “estrogen-related” malignancies: endometrial cancer, endometrioid and clear cell ovarian cancers, and thyroid cancer. This review considers epidemiological and biological aspects of these associations, focusing particularly on estrogen signaling, and contrasts them with those for breast cancer, another estrogen-related malignancy. The observational findings regarding the inverse associations are consistent and remain after adjustment for possible confounding factors. In general, women who smoke do not have lower circulating estrogen levels than non-smokers, eliminating one possible explanation for reduced risks of these malignancies. For endometrial and endometrioid ovarian cancer, the negative associations could plausibly be explained by interference with signaling through the estrogen receptor alpha. However, this is unlikely to explain the lower risks of thyroid and clear cell ovarian cancers. For thyroid cancer, an anti-inflammatory effect of nicotine and reduced TSH levels from smoking have been proposed explanations for the inverse association, but both lack convincing evidence. While the overall impact of cigarette smoking is overwhelmingly negative, protective associations such as those discussed here can provide potential clues to disease etiology, treatment and prevention.
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Stock Of The Day: Why Covid Vaccines Aren't End Game For Maravai

Shares fell May 11, the day after its first-quarter release. Stock retook 50-day line on May 12 and continues to rise. Maravai now eyes buy point at 39.95; RS line is near highs. Composite Rating. 84/99. Industry Group Ranking. 162/197. Emerging Pattern. Consolidation. * Not real-time data. All data shown...
HealthHealthcare IT News

RPM significantly improves health of Pure Cardiology patients

Pure Cardiology is a membership-based concierge practice in Charlotte, North Carolina. It cares for complex patients with a focus on preventing events and having patients engaged in their health management. Remote patient monitoring technology keeps the patient paying attention to their health and allows the cardiologists to carefully monitor their...
HealthPosted by
POZ

Monitoring Your Health

With today’s effective and well-tolerated antiretrovirals, people living with HIV don’t require ongoing monitoring as often as they used to. But it’s still important to get the recommended tests on a regular basis to keep tabs on your health and make sure your treatment is working. Viral Load. Measuring the...
Diseases & Treatmentscaliforniaherald.com

5 Tips to Improve Cardiovascular Health

Want to take care of your heart? We have discussed all the best ways to take care of your cardiovascular health below. Stressing all the time can be disastrous for your health. You’ll secrete hormones that would increase your blood pressure. The chances of a heart attack would increase. Eliminating...
Cancerverywellfit.com

The Health Benefits of Sulforaphane

Sulforaphane is a chemical compound rich in sulfur present in cruciferous vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, arugula, broccoli, and broccoli sprouts. It is thought to help prevent cancers and combat free radicals as an antioxidant. Other research points to sulforaphane as an anti-inflammatory and DNA protector. In food...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This One Drink Could Increase Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer, New Study Says

Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer-related death. According to the American Cancer Society, the rate of colorectal cancer in younger individuals been increasing steadily since the 1980s, with approximately 18,000 people under 50 diagnosed with the condition in 2020 alone. However, it's not just genetics that may predispose you to this deadly condition—a new study reveals that your choice of drink may be a major factor in your colorectal cancer risk.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This common vitamin may harm your eye health

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, is used for lowering hyperlipidemia or cholesterol and comes in prescription and over-the-counter forms. In a recent study from the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, researchers found a self-prescribed high dose of over-the-counter niacin is linked to injury of a specific cell type in a patient’s eye.
Nevada Governmentcwlasvegas.com

Nevada marks Food Allergy Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This is Food Allergy Awareness Week in Nevada. Barbara Flippin, co-leader of Food Allergy Parent Education, joined us to talk about the seriousness of food allergies and how to keep those with allergies safe. Visit foodallergy.com to learn more.