newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

COVID-19 vaccination rates grow after Vax-a-Million announcement

By Courtney Shaw
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THoXF_0a4sTDIS00

The Ohio Department of Health said that COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to grow after the announcement for the Vax-a-Million lottery.

“Governor DeWine’s announcement of Ohio Vax-a-Million one week ago today was exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. “After the announcement, our preliminary data shows that more than 113,000 Ohioans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.”

By comparison, during the same time period the previous week, approximately 74,000 Ohioans had received their first dose, meaning the recent period marks a 53% increase from the time period before the announcement.

“We are seeing increasing numbers in all age groups, except those 80 and older, who are highly vaccinated already,” said McCloud. “Although the rate among that group is decreasing, it is doing so at a less rapid pace, demonstrating some positive impact even in that group.”

The state reported that more than a million people have registered for the Vax-a-Million drawings.

RELATED: Ohio vaccine lottery: Everything you need to know about 'Vax-a-Milllion' drawings

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vax#Interest Rates#Health Department#Ohio Vax A Million#Ohioans#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ohio Vaccine Lottery#Increasing Numbers#Today#Governor Dewine#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

Confidence grows that COVID-19 vaccines hold their own against variants

Confidence is growing that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. are holding their own against the coronavirus variants now in circulation. “Everything we’ve seen with the variants should provide marked reassurance, as far as the protection that is afforded by vaccines — particularly the vaccines that we have in the United States,” said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla.
Public HealthRegister Citizen

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan County COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to everyone who wants it and a little over half of Michiganders have already been fully vaccinated, but many West Michigan counties are lagging behind. As of May 5, 2021, 50.9% of Michiganders have either received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna or one...
California GovernmentLake County Record Bee

COVID: California to keep mask requirements for vaccinated till June 15

California will continue its requirement that the fully vaccinated wear masks in most indoor settings outside the home including public transportation until June 15, declining to immediately implement looser guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California officials have said they plan to remove the state’s color...
Ohio Governmentthemountvernongrapevine.com

COVID-19 Update: Ohio Vax-a-Million, Kids Vaccination, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Wednesday’s statewide evening address, Governor DeWine detailed a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives for Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans aged 18 and older will be entered into “Ohio Vax-a-Million,” a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million.
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
WKYC

Million Dollar Decision: Gov. Mike DeWine announces removal of Ohio's COVID-19 health orders on June 2, plus lucrative vaccine incentives

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state of Ohio will remove its COVID-19 health orders effective on June 2, with the exception of those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Among the measures being removed are facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions...
Missouri Healthkchi.com

COVID-19: Vaccination Rate and Latest Numbers

Pockets of exposure to the COVID-19 virus at family gatherings or events are causing the number of COVID-19 cases in the local area to rise. The Livingston County Health Center is urging residents to be vaccinated to help reduce the spread of the disease. As of Wednesday, 26.5% of the county residents have been fully vaccinated. 32.1% have received the first dose of the vaccine. The goal is to reach 50 – 80% Vaccinated. To help reach the goal, they have walk-in vaccinations available for those 18 and older. Call 646-5506 for more information.
Public HealthArkansas Online

State reports 67 new covid cases; hospitalizations rise by 15

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 jumped to its highest level in almost two weeks on Monday, while the state's count of cases rose by 67. The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 5,796. Health Department...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Sanofi and GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Interim Results in Phase 2 Study

Interim results showed the candidate triggered strong immune responses in the participants with a 95% to 100% seroconversion rate. On Monday, the pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that their adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced strong rates of neutralizing antibodies in all adult age groups in a phase 2 study.