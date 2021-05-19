newsbreak-logo
Minnesota Government

Beltrami Commissioners approve lease extension for family services organization, new agenda setting policy

By Matthew J. Liedke
Bemidji Pioneer
 3 hours ago

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami Area Services Collaborative will remain at the county's Community Services Center. Located at 616 America Ave. NW, the building is home to Beltrami County Health and Human Services, as well as several other community assistance organizations. The BASC has been at the center since July 2005 with a lease for nearly 1,000 square feet.

