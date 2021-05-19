Habitat for Humanity accepting home repair applications now through June 2nd!

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity will break ground on May 12th at noon on their 107th home build at 240 Silver Street in Ishpeming. Since 1992, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has been partnering with families to construct new affordable housing in Marquette County. In keeping with their mission of “a hand up, not a handout” partnering families are required to put in at least 250 hours of sweat equity, or invested time, into their home build, alongside Habitat staff and volunteers. Once the home is completed the family is set up with an affordable mortgage, giving them a solid financial foundation and safe, secure housing for their future.