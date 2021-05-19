Habitat for Humanity accepting home repair applications now through June 2nd!
Do you know an elderly neighbor, veteran, or low-income family in need of home repairs? Habitat for Humanity could help. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is currently hosting an open application period for qualified, low-income homeowners in need of health, safety, and energy-efficient related home repairs. The nonprofit organization does between 40-50 home repairs annually for low-income homeowners (primarily seniors and veterans) in need of critical home repairs to age in place and address deferred maintenance issues.habitatgreatersac.org