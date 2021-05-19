newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

The Hyundai i20 N Is the First of Many Hybrid Rally Cars to Come

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 hours ago
Formula E is no longer the only racing series available to electrified race cars. EVs are starting to compete in off-road races, and hybrids are beginning to join in, too. So, if you’re a WRC fan, you’re about to see a whole host of hybrid rally cars drift through the dirt. And the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 will be one of them.

