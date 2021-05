The Kirksville City Council has reached a decision on filling its vacancy, selecting Jennifer Walston to fill the fifth spot for the next year. In a statement issued by the city, Walston said, "I am humbled and honored to be chosen to serve the city in this capacity during the coming year. The Kirksville community has been an unforeseen blessing to me over the last fifteen years and I count it a privilege to contribute to our citizens’ well-being and our city's growth after the unusual circumstances we faced in 2020."