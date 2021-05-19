How to watch NBA Play-In 2021 live streams online from anywhere

Get ready to bid farewell to a few more superstars, as the NBA's expanded Play-In Tournament helps to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds for this season's playoffs. With eight teams competing for four places over four days and six games, the stakes are already sky-high, so read on as we explain how to get an NBA Play-In live stream and watch every basketball game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.