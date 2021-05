Champagne is the main industry of this historic UNESCO protected region of France. The city of Reims was one of the hardest hit of WWI symbolized by the destruction and rebuilding of the Cathedral of Reims. Every stop along the way will remind you that of the historic battlefields in the campaigns of WWI. The champagne cellars even protected the citizens from the bombings of World War II. Some champagne houses were required to continue production during both wars to keep the beverage and the economy flowing. The French do not dwell on the past but always honor it and look towards a future of champagne creation. The indomitable French spirit of patriotism and renewal is ever present in this region.