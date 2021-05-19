newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts Business

Employees concerned about back-to-work safety

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 hours ago
BOSTON — The restrictions being lifted have many employers starting to transition employees back to in-person work.

The streets were alive today. Even during the lunch hour, we saw that familiar scene of people rushing to get something to eat and enjoying the weather while out of the office.

“I finally started this week getting back to normal. Everything is lifting up,” one employee said.

But some people do have concern about going back with others not vaccinated yet.

Sarah Cappella told us her employer is still doing remote.

“I think they are just being really conscious of what everybody else wants to do, what people are comfortable with,” said Cappella.

Jodi Sugerman-Bozan, executive director of MassCOSH, or the Massachusetts Coalition For Occupational Safety And Health, regularly advocates for workplace safety, said they are working with workplace safety experts to see if there are potential issues across the board as more people head back in-person.

“I do worry about those who are unvaccinated,” said Sugerman-Bozan. “There are many, many workers who have no choice but to be in very crowded, very public settings and we should be doing everything we can to ensure their safety.”

MassCOSH also pointed out that many families will have children at home who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.

“I personally know that I don’t want to be at work and bring home to my family COVID-19 that could potentially make children others unvaccinated ill,” said Sugerman-Bozan.

Some workers still working remotely told us they prefer a hybrid approach until the pandemic passes completely.

“I think it is all personal choice if you want to go into the office, great, but if you don’t that is also okay,” one woman told us.

MassCOSH is working on putting together a town hall forum to get more worker concerns in the coming weeks. They plan to use that information to lobby for any new laws that may be needed.

Boston, MA
