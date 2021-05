ALAMOSA — The Alamosa Board of County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on May 12 at 8:30 a.m. Those who wish to attend virtually may join Zoom Meeting ID #270-314-6874 or call in 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833 and use Meeting ID# 270-314-6874. Accessibility may be limited due to network capacity. Persons speaking during Public Comment will be limited to three minutes, or depending on the number of people wishing to speak, it may be reduced to allow all members of the public the opportunity to address the board. In addition to the consent agenda, which is considered to be routine and non-controversial, the board has a full agenda to consider.