Virginia prison inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal prosecutor
A Virginia prison inmate pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threat to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him. Rondale Latte Claud, 44, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when sentenced Sept. 17 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Claud was indicted last year on two counts of mailing threats to an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him and who was identified in court papers only as "P.O."richmond.com