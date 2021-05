The aura that Eden Hazard had about him when he arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 has vanished like a shooting star, note Marca. The Belgian is in his worst moment in the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos no longer consider him to be an untouchable asset. Neither his performances nor his laughing episode with Kurt Zouma following Madrid’s Champions League humbling at the hands of Chelsea has endeared him to the club’s supporters.