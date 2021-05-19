newsbreak-logo
Protests

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clash in violence outside consulate in NYC

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
 1 hour ago

Demonstrators supporting both sides of the ongoing Israeli - Palestinian conflict brawled outside the Israeli consulate in New York City as outrage mounts over the growing number of civilian deaths in Gaza .

Multiple arrests were made after protesters fought with each other and with police.

A "Free Palestine" demonstration drew hundreds of people to the exterior of the Israeli consulate on the east side of Manhattan. Supporters waved Palestinian flags and marched along Second Avenue, eventually ending up in downtown New York.

As they marched, the demonstrators chanted "Gaza, Gaza don't you cry, we will never let you die!"

The rally was one of several aimed at supporting Palestine that took place across the nation on Tuesday.

Fights broke out between police and some demonstrators as well as between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters.

Several arrests were made, though the NYPD has not released further information on the skirmishes or the individuals who were detained.

In Washington DC, hundreds gathered to protest the Israeli bombing of civilian buildings in Gaza. Demonstrators carried signs calling Israel an "apartheid state" and equating Zionism with terrorism.

Other protests cropped up around the country, including demonstrations in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles and Dearborn, Michigan, where Joe Biden had been visiting the Ford Motor Company.

Amer Zahr, the organiser of the protest in Dearborn, told Fox 2 News that the demonstration was meant to pressure Mr Biden to help Palestine.

"They asked us to save democracy from Donald Trump and now we are asking everyone to please save Palestine from Joe Biden," he said. "He is participating in and funding the murder of our families."

Dearborn is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the United States.

Mr Biden called for a ceasefire on Monday, and said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he supported an end to hostilities.

A readout of the call claimed that Mr Biden "reiterated his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and that he "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."

"He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. The two leaders discussed progress in Israel's military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the readout claimed.

Despite calls for an immediate ceasefire from other Democratic lawmakers, Mr Biden did not make a similar demand of Mr Netanyahu.

The Biden administration faced criticism earlier this week after it was reported that the US approved a $735m weapons deal that included precision-guided missiles a week before Israel began bombing Gaza.

At least 213 Palestinians – mostly civilians – have been killed in Israel's bombing campaign, while 12 Israelis have been killed.

