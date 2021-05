COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Leaders in Columbia County say they are about four weeks away from finalizing a budget for the 2022 fiscal year. FOX 54 spoke with County Manager Scott Johnson about the highlights of the proposed budget and what's ahead for the county next year. According to county budget worksheets, the overall budget is $202 million and the general fund budget, which comes from tax dollars, is a little over $80 million. The budget process began in January for County which uses a zero-based budget.