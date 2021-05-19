Flash Flood Warnings in place for areas south, east of San Antonio

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas West Central Comal County in south central Texas Kendall County in south central Texas Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Boerne, Hondo, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Walnut Grove, Nelson City, Pipe Creek, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Welfare, Leon Springs, Bandera Falls, Lakehills, The Dominion, Waring and Bergheim. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.