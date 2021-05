While Eddie Brock is the most famous host of the Venom Symbiote, there are other characters too who donned it in the comic books. In fact, not just the bad guys, even superheroes have worn the Venom Symbiote at least once. Coming in contact with it enhances one’s powers and turns them aggressive and ferocious. It comes with poisonous fangs and a terrifying and piercing tongue that one must avoid at all costs. Though it’s easier for a symbiote, be it Venom or Carnage, to attach itself to villains and criminals, things get trickier when it has to control a superhero. Symbiotes are their own entities with distinct personality who just need a host to possess. Find out the 10 Marvel characters who have hosted the Venom Symbiote.