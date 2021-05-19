newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Elizabeth ter Kuile

Elizabeth ter Kuile died May 17, 2021, at her Calverton home. She was 97. Born May 2, 1924, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Archibald and Gane Tesseyman. She worked as a Presbyterian church secretary at one time. She was a member of Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue and a past president of the Riverhead Woman’s Club. She was known to enjoy painting and loved animals.

