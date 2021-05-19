newsbreak-logo
JoJo Fletcher Reveals She ‘Never Even Picked Up’ Her Wedding Dress as She and Jordan Rodgers Delay Nuptials Again

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 hours ago

Worth the wait! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are sticking with their wedding venue amid coronavirus delays — but the former Bachelorette isn’t so sure about her dress after what may be three years of hold-ups.

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers' Relationship Timeline

“This has been just a very fluid situation and one that I feel like Jordan and I have done a really great job of rolling with the punches and just realizing that a lot of it’s out of our control,” the 30-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her shoe collection with DSW. “We’ve already postponed it a year from the last time. And when we rescheduled it for this year, it was supposed to be this month. And when we had to make our final call, our venue is still at a 10-person maximum capacity. And everyone says, ‘Well, why wouldn’t you just move the venue and change your location and do all those things?’ Well, guys, it’s not that easy because there’s a lot of money tied up that we wouldn’t be able to get back!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybk46_0a4sQYPQ00
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Fletcher, who met Rodgers on her 2016 season of the ABC series, noted that the couple “absolutely love the venue that we chose.” She added that they are “figuring out” a new date as the SEC Network commentator is busy during the fall because of football season. (The twosome originally planned for June 2020 and then May 2021.)

“We’re at peace. We don’t want to sacrifice that day,” she explained. “Unfortunately, it is not what we expected, but we’re staying positive about when it does happen.”

While their location is secured, Fletcher told Us that she’s likely changing her dress.

“I plan on actually going and trying on dresses again and I never even picked up my original dress. Like the dress that I ordered, it came in during COVID [and] I had not even picked it up yet. Haven’t even seen it,” she explained. “It will be three years old, probably, by the time I ever get to wear it. So yeah, I might try on dresses again.”

Fletcher noted that she also never settled on wedding shoes.

“Right now, I’m in sneakers almost 24/7 ‘cause I’m going back and forth between two different construction sites. So sneakers and things that don’t fall off my feet. And then when I’m out of sneakers, it’s sandals. We’re living in Puerto Rico now,” she explained, adding that the shoes in her DSW capsule collection are available now. “[There’s] just a ton of really great, everyday pieces that you can style and a number of different ways that you can transition from day to night and all of them super comfortable.”

