As lockdown restrictions ease around the UK and Ireland, a number of public attractions, including galleries and museums, will be permitted to reopen. Commercial galleries in England have been open since 12 April, with public galleries and museums set to reopen their doors today (17 May). For hopeful art fans everywhere, here are some of the exhibitions to look out for. The Last Bohemian: Augustus JohnLady Lever Art Gallery, Liverpool, “Coming soon” – 30 August 2021When government restrictions lift, National Museums Liverpool will launch a brand-new exhibition, The Last Bohemian: Augustus John (1878-1961), which will showcase around 40...