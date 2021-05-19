Bryan Elementary parent walks the path towards completion in Parenting Partners program

Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) administration is aware that the pandemic is currently impacting the mental health of many. It is for this reason that our Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC) have been proactive in organizing their first virtual Mental Health Awareness Conference scheduled for May 8, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This event is an opportunity for parents and staff to increase their knowledge on mental health issues and learn about tools and tips. The event coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month which takes place in May.