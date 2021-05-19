Bryan Elementary parent walks the path towards completion in Parenting Partners program
Mission, Texas – Bryan Elementary administration and staff is committed to helping develop the Parent Leadership Academy through Parenting Partners. One parent, Maricela Garcia, was extremely committed to the program and was even more determined to participate in their Curbside Graduation. She was so determined that she walked 30 minutes to get to the campus in very warm weather to receive her completion certification.texasborderbusiness.com