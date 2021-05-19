Michelin-starred restaurant Yūgen closing in West Loop of Chicago

Yūgen, the critically acclaimed, Michelin-starred, Japanese-inspired restaurant in the West Loop, closed permanently today.

At the time of the closure, Mari Katsumura served as both executive chef and pastry chef at the restaurant, which opened in November 2018.

Previously Katsumura built a reputation for beautifully crafted desserts and intricate dishes as a pastry chef and sous chef at Entente, Acadia and Gideon Sweet. But her earliest days in restaurants began as a child at Yoshi’s Cafe, her family’s pioneering French-Japanese restaurant in Lakeview helmed by the late chef Yoshi Katsumura .

Headlines at the time of its opening focused on Yūgen occupying the former location of Grace, one of Chicago’s few restaurants with three Michelin stars, following the contentious departure of chef Curtis Duffy and general manager and sommelier Michael Muser.

Also of note at the restaurant’s opening was its all-woman team of head chefs and managers, including general manager Morgan Olszewski, beverage director Olivia Noren and pastry chef Jeanine Lamadieu.

Last year, Katsumura transformed the front of Yūgen into a luxurious grab-and-go market called Kaisho — also the name of the casual bar concept that originally inhabited the space — to meet pandemic dining restrictions. The restaurant resumed indoor dining in February, and had been posting on its social media accounts encouraging diners to make reservations as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

The Tribune awarded Yūgen three stars in March 2019, with former dining critic Phil Vettel lauding Katsumura’s $205 tasting menu for its “dazzling” starter courses and nuanced crab rice, which quickly became one of the restaurant’s star dishes. The Michelin Guide gave the restaurant its one-star status later that year in September. Katsumura and her team retained their Michelin star this year.

This story will be updated.

