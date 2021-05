Last week, Saddleback Church ordained three women, a first for the largest Southern Baptist Convention-connected church in the United States. The move made enormous waves for the SBC, which does not allow women to become pastors, prompting reactions both celebratory and, well, less so. It also sparked questions about just how SBC leaders would respond. And now, SBC President J.D. Greear has done so on his own blog. He’s not happy.