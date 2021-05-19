Scheels set to open first Arizona sporting goods store at Chandler mall
Scheels All Sports Inc., a Fargo, North Dakota-based sporting goods retailer, announced Wednesday it will be opening a massive new location in Chandler.www.bizjournals.com
